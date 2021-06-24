Biden: 'We have a deal' on infrastructure with bipartisan group of senators

The President praised the deal that the group had agreed to on Thursday and said the investments the proposal would make were "long overdue," and said the US was in a race with China and other countries that are making large-scale investments in their own infrastructures.

The President said: "One of the underlying questions is: Can democracies compete with autocratic enterprises in the 21st century? And this is a big move forward that, being able to complete. We have to move and we have to move fast."

"We've devoted far too much energy to competing with one another and not nearly enough energy competing with the rest of the world to win the 21st century," Biden said.

The President thanked each senator in the bipartisan group, which included Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Mark Warner of Virginia, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Jon Tester of Montana and Republican Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.

Portman told reporters after the meeting: "I appreciate the fact that the President came out today to express what we all believe, which is we didn't get everything we wanted, but we came up with a good compromise that's going to help the American people."