Biden wants to close the digital divide in the US. Here's what that could look like

A problem hidden in plain sight

For years, many broadband advocates have said the problem is even worse than the official numbers suggest because of a quirk in FCC methodology. The agency considers a Census tract served by broadband internet even if only one household in that entire area has broadband access. That methodology means some regions may appear flush with connectivity, when the reality may be just the opposite.

"You can't spend any money until you redo the maps," said Blair Levin, a former senior FCC official and a policy analyst at the investment firm New Street Research, during an April investor call.

The FCC this year embarked on a project to do just that. The agency intends to collect fresh, standardized data from internet providers about where they offer broadband service — then plot that on a map and allow the public to submit challenges where the reality doesn't measure up to providers' claims.

While the idea may seem simple — and agency officials say it should have been done long ago — the initiative is enormously complex, requiring multiple interlocking datasets and a technology platform to display it all. Last year, Congress appropriated $98 million for the project.