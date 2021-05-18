Biden wants to bring the economy from relief to recovery. A labor shortage may signal trouble for those plans.

In an interview on Monday, Dingell said the labor shortage is very real -- as are its root causes, including childcare concerns that could keep people from returning to work. She said lingering Covid-19 fears -- particularly in a state only recently coming out of the grips of a springtime surge -- as well as women leaving the workforce in droves also contribute to a labor shortage.

Asked whether she was optimistic about the economy, Dingell said: "I'm going to choose to be optimistic, and it's my responsibility and everybody else's to make sure we deliver on that optimism."

But delivering on that optimism means fighting the unmistakable economic headwinds -- many of which revolve around rebuilding America's vanishing workforce.

"Throughout the pandemic there has been a need for workers and now we're starting to see an uptick in the number of people that are coming in looking for work," said Eva Garza Dewaelsche, president of SER Metro-Detroit Jobs for Progress, a workforce development organization. "There are a lot of jobs that are going unfilled, which is why we're going to need job training."

She added: "Finally, I see a bright light at the end of the tunnel."