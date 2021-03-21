Biden vows to ease border surge as Republicans sense a political opening

A humanitarian and political problem

At the heart of the current crisis at the border is a humanitarian dilemma about what to do with single children and teenagers seeking to enter the country. As part of a slew of changes to immigration policy, the Biden administration reversed a Trump-era strategy of returning all single migrant children at the border, a practice that left them vulnerable to desperate conditions in grim camps or traffickers in Mexico. The children, many of whom have relatives in the US already, are now allowed into the United States pending asylum applications. Contrary to claims by Republicans, the border is not open to everyone. Most undocumented families and individuals who try to cross get turned back.

Apart from the human context of the crisis — with thousands of desperate people fleeing violence, repression and the impact of natural disasters in Central America -- the situation is turning into a thorny political problem. It is distracting from Biden's hopes of selling his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 rescue plan to the public and competing for attention as officials plead with Americans to stick to social distancing to avoid a new spike in the pandemic before the vaccine drive can fully suppress infections. The issue is certain to occupy a large portion of Biden's long-awaited first formal press conference on Thursday, which he had hoped to use to highlight his response to the pandemic, including busting through his pledge to administer 100 million vaccine doses in his first 100 days more than a month early.