Biden visits Bob Dole following cancer diagnosis

The then-vice president said he had long-admired Dole's "unparalleled devotion" to the nation's veterans.

"He always knew and taught me what many of us have come to know -- that we have many obligations in this country, but we only have one truly sacred obligation. And that is to prepare those who we send to war with all that they need, and take care of those who return from war and their families with all they deserve," Biden said at the 2011 ceremony.

Dole, 97, announced his cancer diagnosis on Thursday.

"Recently, I was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. My first treatment will begin Monday," he wrote on Twitter. "While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own."

Dole has suffered a series of health ailments in previous years. In 1991, he received surgery for prostate cancer, received abdominal aortic aneurysm surgery in 2001, was hospitalized in 2005 after a fall in his home and was treated for a leg infection in 2009.

In addition to his unsuccessful bid for the White House in 1996, Dole also ran for president in 1980 and 1988 but was not nominated. He was President Gerald Ford's running mate in 1976 after Nelson Rockefeller declined to stay on as vice president.