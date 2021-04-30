Biden uses his long history with Amtrak to put a personal touch on infrastructure push

The President's proposal includes $80 billion that would go to address Amtrak's repair backlog and modernize the Northeast Corridor line between Boston and Washington, DC -- the line Biden relied on for decades to get home to Delaware -- as well as to connect more cities. The plan proposes spending $621 billion on roads, bridges, public transit, rail, ports, waterways, airports and electric vehicles in service of improving air quality, reducing congestion and limiting greenhouse gas emissions.

As he has done repeatedly, Biden tied the infrastructure investments to jobs, noting the work on the projects he mentioned would be done by union members making union wages.

"It's going to provide jobs and it will also accommodate jobs. And what this means is that towns and cities that have been in danger of being left out and left behind will be back in the game," he said.

Biden spoke about the need for investments in rail to compete with other nations that have high-speed rail, singling out China, a country that he has used as a foil in recent months as he makes his case for sweeping proposals that would cost trillions.

"And like the rest of our infrastructure, we're way behind the rest of the world right now. We need to remember, we're in competition with the rest of the world. ... We're behind the curve," he said.