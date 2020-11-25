Biden urges Americans to recommit to fighting pandemic in Thanksgiving address

"I know how hard it is to forego family traditions, but it's so very important," Biden said, urging Americans to listen to medical experts and wear masks, practice social distancing and limit indoor gatherings.

The President-elect's compassionate message and his following of public health guidelines to provide an example to the country offered a stark departure from President Donald Trump's approach to handling the virus.

"Every decision we make matters. Every decision we make can save lives. None of these steps we're asking people to take are political statements. Every one of them is based on science, real science," Biden said.

In addition to personal anecdotes, Biden's speech was laden with historical references. He spoke about challenging times the country has faced in the past — civil war, centuries of slavery, Jim Crow laws — as reminders of the resilience American citizens have shown and the progress society has made.

"I still believe we have much to be thankful for," Biden said. "There's so much to hope for, much to build on, much to dream on."

The President-elect expressed optimism about the future and the promising news about the development of a coronavirus vaccine, and he offered sincere words of encouragement.

"There's real hope, tangible hope. So hang on," Biden said. "Don't let yourself surrender to the fatigue, which I understand, it is real fatigue. I know we can and we will beat this virus. America is not going to lose this war. We'll get our lives back. Life is going to return to normal, I promise you. This will happen. This will not last forever."