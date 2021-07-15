Biden touts 'historic' effort to reduce child poverty through expanded child tax credit

President Joe Biden on Thursday touted the expanded child tax credit, a provision of his administration's Covid-19 relief package aimed at reducing child poverty that he believes could change the lives of working-class families.

"This can make it possible for a hardworking parent to say to his or her child: 'Honey, we get, you can get your new braces now. We can get you a tutor to help you in the math class you're having trouble with. We can get you the sports equipment you need to sign up for your first team you're going to play on,'" Biden said from the White House.

The first monthly installment of the enhanced child tax credit -- up to $300 a month for each child under age 6 and up to $250 a month for each one ages 6 to 17 -- arrived in parents' bank accounts on Thursday.

Families will receive a total of $3,600 for each child under age 6 and $3,000 for each one ages 6 to 17 for 2021. Half will be paid in monthly installments between now and December, and rest will come next spring, around Tax Day, Biden said.