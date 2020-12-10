Biden told civil rights leaders in private meeting that progressives' hopes for executive actions are 'way beyond the bounds' of his presidential authority

"We do that, next guy comes along and says, 'Well, guess what? By executive order, I guess everybody can have machine guns again,' " he said. "So we gotta be careful."

Audio of the call, obtained by The Intercept's Ryan Grim, was included in the publication's "Deconstructed" podcast Thursday, and at further length in a report on the progressive outlet's website.

Asked about the audio obtained by The Intercept, a Biden transition official said: "President-elect Biden is the same person behind closed doors that he is in public; honest, direct and realistic about the challenges facing our nation the day he is sworn in. The remarks shared in the meeting reflect the same positions he has taken publicly on executive orders and like his predecessors he has the same levers of power to address immediate policy issues within the grounds of the Constitution."

Biden's comments came as he continues to build out his Cabinet and piece together his early agenda. He'll enter office with a narrow House majority, but the Senate is still undecided. Democrats need to win both runoffs in Georgia on January 5 to take control of the chamber; otherwise, Republicans would remain in power.