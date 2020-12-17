Biden to tap Deb Haaland as first Native American interior secretary

While the Democratic majority in the House is remarkably thin, Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave her blessing to Haaland's selection. She issued a statement on Wednesday, which an aide tells CNN was intended to send a green light to the Biden transition and beyond that she supported her nomination.

"Congresswoman Haaland knows the territory," Pelosi said, "and if she is the President-elect's choice for Interior Secretary, then he will have made an excellent choice."

A source familiar with the push to get Haaland nominated says that Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who was endorsed by the congresswoman during the presidential primary, offered her support for Haaland privately to Biden.

Haaland made history in 2018 when she was elected as one of the two first female Native Americans in Congress. Haaland represents New Mexico's 1st Congressional District, which covers most of Albuquerque. She replaced Michelle Lujan Grisham, who vacated her congressional seat to run for governor.

The vice president of policy and strategy for the progressive think tank Data for Progress, Julian Brave NoiseCat, praised the President-elect's pick.