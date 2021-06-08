Biden to speak with GOP Sen. Capito as hopes for bipartisan infrastructure plan dim

CNN's Phil Mattingly reports.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday will speak with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, the lead Republican negotiator on infrastructure, as prospects appear to be dimming for a bipartisan agreement.

The call, originally scheduled for Monday, between the President and the West Virginia GOP senator is now set to take place later Tuesday afternoon, an official told CNN.

Tuesday's conversation is expected to be a final chance for Capito to speak with Biden before he leaves for his first international trip to Europe. A White House official said staff-level talks will continue while Biden is out of the country, but the President is not expected to be engaged in the discussions after Tuesday's call.

Biden and Capito have been in touch frequently since the President proposed a comprehensive infrastructure plan. But talks have dragged on past the White House's Memorial Day deadline without a significant breakthrough between the two sides, leading to pressure from some Democrats to move on from bipartisan talks.

While both sides have moved closer to the middle with their proposals, major gaps remain in how much new spending the infrastructure package will include, and how to pay for it.