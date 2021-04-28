Biden to push ambitious economic plan in first prime-time address to Congress

While the new package will be a focus of the speech Wednesday night, Biden will also address the many challenges that lie ahead as the nation tries to eradicate the pandemic.

The pace of vaccinations has slowed considerably, with supply outstripping demand, particularly in rural and conservative counties that Trump won in 2020. Scientists say between 70% and 85% of Americans will need to be vaccinated in order for the nation to achieve herd immunity and prevent dangerous coronavirus variants from spreading in the months ahead. But polls have shown persistent resistance and uninterest in getting the vaccine among a high number of Republicans.

One of Biden's most difficult tasks in the months ahead will be to persuade those people who did not vote for him to get the vaccine -- or to find the right messengers to help convince them. About 43% of the population has now received at least one dose of vaccine, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and nearly 30% is fully vaccinated.

Alluding to how Americans' faith in government was shaken during Trump's tenure and the election that ousted him, Biden will say that in the first 100 days his administration has acted to "restore the people's faith in democracy to deliver."

"We're vaccinating the nation. We're creating hundreds of thousands of jobs," Biden plans to say. "We're delivering real results people can see and feel in their own lives."