Biden to nominate Merrick Garland as attorney general

When Trump took office, Garland's nomination expired and he returned to his position as chief judge of the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit. The court is charged with reviewing challenges to administrative agencies. He stepped down from the position as chief judge in February 2020, but still serves on the court. President Bill Clinton appointed him to the court in 1997.

Garland was chosen by Biden for attorney general over former Alabama Sen. Doug Jones and former acting attorney general Sally Yates, the two other finalists for the position.

Defenders of Garland argued he would be a particularly strong choice to lead the Justice Department in the post-Trump era because he is seen as above reproach of partisan politics. Some allies describe him as a "Boy Scout," which is intended to suggest he would be seen as a non-political figure.

His reputation could aide him as he navigates some politically tricky decisions, particularly with an ongoing federal investigation into the business dealings of Hunter Biden, the President-elect's son. Garland could be faced with pressure on whether to name a special prosecutor in the case.