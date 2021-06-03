Biden to meet with UK Prime Minister, Turkish President and other world leaders during first foreign trip

CNN's Matthew Chance reports.

President Joe Biden will meet with United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other world leaders during his first international trip as President next week, the White House announced Thursday.

Biden will meet with Johnson on June 10, ahead of the Group of Seven summit behind held in southwestern England. Johnson is hosting this year's G7 summit, which is being held in Cornwall from June 11 to 13.

The President is also set to hold bilateral meetings with the other leaders of G7 countries -- which consists of the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan -- during the visit.

The President participated in a virtual G7 event earlier this year and discussed efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year's in-person summit was canceled because of the pandemic.

The summit and meetings with foreign leaders will come the week after Biden is set to announce his plans to distribute millions of coronavirus vaccines worldwide, a decision that is expected to be announced after months of deliberation.