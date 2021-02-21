Biden to mark upcoming 500,000 US Covid-19 deaths with candle lighting ceremony Monday

Their message stands in contrast with former President Donald Trump, who frequently defended his administration's response to the pandemic but rarely expressed grief for the victims. In September, Trump told Axios on HBO that the US Covid-19 death toll, "is what it is."

"They are dying. That's true. And you -- it is what it is," Trump said at the time. "But that doesn't mean we aren't doing everything we can. It's under control as much as you can control it."

While coronavirus cases are trending down and vaccinations are ticking up, the US is struggling to get a handle on the threat posed by new variants. Experts -- both inside and outside the White House -- are still far from certain that America is finally clawing its way out of the pandemic, with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease specialist, telling CNN Sunday that it's "possible" Americans will still need to wear masks in 2022 to protect against the coronavirus, even as the US may reach "a significant degree of normality" by the end of this year.