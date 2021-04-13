Biden to announce withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan by September 11

Biden's new September 11 deadline to withdraw US troops would mark a symbolic end to the longest war in American history: Exactly 20 years after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that sparked the initial US invasion of Afghanistan.

The official said the objectives of the initial invasion of Afghanistan -- to deliver justice for the 9/11 attacks and disrupt terrorists -- had been achieved "some years ago."

"This is not 2001. It's 2021. In 2021, the terrorist threat we face, it emanates from a number of countries, indeed a number of continents," the senior administration official said.

Now, the US will focus on diplomatic efforts to foster peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban. The only US military forces remining in the country will be those required to protect US diplomats there.

The Afghanistan troop withdrawal is the first major decision of Biden's presidency regarding US troops abroad, and Biden wrestled with what to do for months leading up to the May 1 deadline set by his predecessor.

Last month, Biden signaled he was unlikely to meet the May 1 deadline, but said at his first press conference as President that he did not envision US troops remaining in Afghanistan by next year.