Biden to announce limited gun restrictions as pressure rises following mass shootings

As the nation's posture on guns has evolved, Biden has been front-and-center at most every stop along the way for more than three decades, from the triumph of a 10-year ban on assault weapons in 1994 to the disappointment of a failed push for universal background checks in the wake of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.

Recent shootings in Georgia and Colorado had raised the question inside the West Wing over how much political capital Biden should expend on the matter, which has so often ended in frustration. Like former President Barack Obama, Biden has determined that executive actions are a more viable vehicle for progress given a narrowly divided Congress and a slate of other pressing priorities.

Biden "would be the first to say this is not enough," his communications director Kate Bedingfield said ahead of the announcement.

"These are sensible regulations that help ensure that some of the most dangerous elements, the most dangerous guns that are out there, won't be as easy to get and to use," Bedingfield said on CNN's "New Day."

Biden will make the announcements Thursday from the Rose Garden alongside his attorney general, Merrick Garland, whose Justice Department will be responsible for drafting the proposed rules.