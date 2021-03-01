Biden throws support behind Amazon workers holding milestone union vote

Hear President Biden's message for US workers looking to unionize ahead of a union vote by Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama.

President Joe Biden on Sunday night lent his support to Amazon workers who are pushing to unionize — and appeared to warn Amazon not to deter them.

In a video posted on Twitter, Biden didn't mention the company by name, but he did reference workers in Alabama, where a milestone union election is underway at an Amazon facility in Bessemer. Eligible workers at the facility are currently voting by mail to decide whether to form Amazon's first US-based union.

"Today and over the next few days and weeks, workers in Alabama, and all across America, are voting on whether to organize a union in their workplace," Biden said in the video.

"There should be no intimidation, no coercion, no threats, no anti-union propaganda," Biden continued. "No supervisor should confront employees about their union preferences. You know, every worker should have a free and fair choice to join a union. The law guarantees that choice."

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.