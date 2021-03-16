Biden tells migrants not to come to US: 'Don't leave your town'

Biden told reporters earlier on Tuesday that he currently has no plans to visit the southern border.

"Not at the moment," Biden told reporters on the south lawn of the White House when he was asked whether he had any plans to visit the border.

Presidential visits have the power to draw international attention to emergencies and emerging issues. But even as the federal government says it is preparing to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than the country has seen in the last two decades, Biden and White House officials say a visit is not planned and repeatedly refused to call what's happening on the border a crisis.

During a gaggle aboard Air Force One on Tuesday following Biden's comments, White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked by CNN's Kevin Liptak why the President has delayed raising refugee caps, following the news that hundreds of refugees approved to come into the US have been taken off flights and told to wait for Biden's sign off. Psaki said Biden has delayed raising the current cap on refugees because "we want to do it in an effective manner."