Biden team finds promises hard to make -- let alone keep

"There are other strains of the virus. We don't know what could happen in terms of production rates, things can change," he said, "but we're doing everything the science has indicated we should do, and people are stepping up to get everything done that has to be done."

What concrete goals Biden has set, including vaccinating 1 million Americans per day, have been exceedingly cautious, since the US was nearly meeting that goal when Biden took office.

And others -- such as his vow to have enough vaccines available for nearly every American by the end of July -- come with serious caveats. He has said even by that date many Americans will still need to wait given shortages in personnel and paraphernalia to administer the shots.

At least on schools, Biden has blamed communication errors for the muddled timeline, though even now it remains unclear when the administration believes all students -- including those in high school -- might be able to return to classrooms.

But elsewhere, Biden and his team are finding that even following the science and listening to experts -- both things they made central to his campaign pitch -- doesn't make for clean or direct answers to the questions that Americans are desperate for nearly a year into the pandemic.