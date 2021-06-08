Biden takes the lead role he's always craved in his high-stakes first trip abroad as president

While he will be one of the newest members around the table at the G7, to be held over the weekend in England, he'll also be the oldest. When he becomes the 13th American president to meet Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday at Windsor Castle, they will be able to compare notes on the eight he's met himself.

And though his meeting in Geneva next week with Putin will be their first as equals, it will hardly be Biden's first encounter with the man he once claimed to have told, inches from his nose, that he had no soul.

Trump's shadow lingers

With a dramatic rise in recent cyberattacks on the United States, the stakes are far higher for the meeting with Putin than any likely tangible outcome. But administration officials say that one of the biggest reasons to go forward with the summit is to boldly define the contrast from Trump's highly derided session with Putin in Helsinki three years ago.