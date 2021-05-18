Biden takes new electric F-150 for a test drive: 'This sucker's quick'

President Joe Biden took an electric Ford pickup truck for a test drive after speaking to auto workers in Deerborn, Michigan.

It's not every day an American president gets to speed down a driving course in an electric pick-up truck trailed by Secret Service. But on Tuesday, President Joe Biden did just that.

Biden made an unscheduled visit to a Ford driving course at which safety tests are normally conducted, and had the opportunity to test drive the new Ford F-150 Lightning -- the electric vehicle Ford is manufacturing at a plant in Dearborn, Michigan.

"This sucker's quick," said Biden, donning aviator sunglasses, from the driver's seat after pulling the truck up to reporters and photographers.

Asked if he would buy one of the vehicles, Biden said he would, and that he thinks he went 0-60 miles per hour in about 4.4 seconds -- information it appears he wasn't supposed to share. A Ford representative told reporters at the course that the information about the vehicle's speed wasn't supposed to be public until the truck's official reveal tomorrow, but said it was OK and laughed.