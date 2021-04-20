Biden suggests the evidence in Chauvin trial is 'overwhelming': 'I'm praying that the verdict is the right verdict'

"We're looking at a family who has lost someone, they've just watched the trial, they've seen the video play over and over and over again. Families across the country have watched the trial, watched the video played over and over again," Psaki said.

She continued: "Clearly the impact of trauma and the exhaustion is on communities of color around the country more than it is on others and the President recognizes this is an extremely painful issue."

Biden and his aides are cautiously awaiting the outcome of the trial as a jury begins its second day of deliberations. Members of the jury have been sequestered in a hotel during deliberations and were told to avoid reading or watching coverage of the trial.

On Monday, Biden telephoned Floyd's family members, waiting until the jury was sequestered to make contact.

"I can only imagine the pressure and the anxiety that they're feeling," he said. "They're a good family and they're calling for peace and tranquility no matter what the verdict is."

Speaking earlier Tuesday, Floyd's brother, Philonise, described his conversation with the President in an interview on NBC.