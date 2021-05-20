Biden, staring down first Mideast crisis, touts ceasefire

The violence had exposed a rapidly shifting dynamic in the Democratic Party, where progressive members feel free to openly criticize Israel and even those who have typically supported Israel's right to defend itself called for a ceasefire.

In remarks that were designed to strike a careful balance, Biden reiterated Israel's right to defend itself from Hamas rocket attacks, and committed to helping the country replenish its Iron Dome missile defense system.

But he also made a nod to improving conditions for the Palestinians without specifically criticizing Israel's actions in the lead-up to the fighting, including the planned eviction of Palestinian families from a neighborhood in East Jerusalem.

"I believe the Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely, and enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity and democracy," Biden said. "My administration will continue our quiet, relentless diplomacy toward that end."

Israel and Hamas independently announced Thursday they had agreed to an Egyptian initiative for a mutual ceasefire. The Israelis said the deal would go into effect at a time to be agreed upon later, but a senior Hamas leader told CNN it would go into effect at 7 p.m. ET Thursday.