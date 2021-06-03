Biden spoke with prominent critic Larry Summers on economy after inflation warnings

In an exclusive interview with CNN's Richard Quest, former Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney discusses how the sudden rise of inflation is good progress for the economy.

President Joe Biden called prominent Democratic economist Larry Summers to discuss the economy after he raised several warnings recently over his inflation concerns, a source familiar with the call confirms to CNN.

The call, which was first reported by the Washington Post, comes as Summers has been a vocal critic of some of Biden's economic agenda and as the President proposes significant amounts of new spending through his infrastructure and jobs package. The details of the conversation are still unknown, but the revelation of the call serves as a window into how Biden is sounding out different advice as he pursues his economic agenda.

Summers, a top economic adviser to former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, has urged the White House to shift course after the government reported higher-than-expected inflation in April, which heightened fears of fresh trouble for the recovering US economy.