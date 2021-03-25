Biden slams GOP vote-restriction bills as 'sick' and 'un-American' while Georgia moves to suppress the vote

Biden said that he believed current laws being introduced by Republican state legislators to limit voting access and hours were worse than the Jim Crow-era laws that institutionalized racism.

Amid questions about whether he will eventually relent in his opposition to abolishing the Senate filibuster, which requires 60 votes for major legislation and would make passing the voting rights bill impossible, Biden said he had a plan but would not reveal what it was.

"I'm not going to lay out a strategy in front of the whole world and you now," Biden told reporters.

After the Republican-led Georgia House of Representatives passed its version of a sweeping election overhaul bill earlier Thursday, it was sent immediately to the Senate, setting up a faster-than-expected final vote on changes that would restrict voter access in a state that was pivotal in giving Democrats control of the White House and US Senate this year.