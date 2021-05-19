Biden singles out competition with Russia and China in Coast Guard commencement

Biden last delivered a commencement address to the academy in 2013 when he was vice president. Now this year, marking his first commencement address since taking office, the President said he believes the demands and challenges the 2021 class will face "are going to look very different than those who walked these halls before you."

Biden recognized during his remarks that last year, the Coast Guard Academy's graduating class held a virtual graduation ceremony. This year, graduates were seated on a football field spaced about 3 feet apart with families spaced out across half-full bleachers.

The President credited the cadets for meeting "the threat" of the pandemic "head on."

"You adapted, showed your resilience and you led," Biden said. "And with careful precautions and regular testing, you were able to go back to your lives and training in New London to conduct your first year class in person. It certainly looked and felt different, I'm sure, but you found ways to keep many of the academy's traditions alive and maybe even formed a few new ones."

He called the in-person graduation an "important marker" in progress against the pandemic and "a victory in and of itself."