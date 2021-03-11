Biden signs historic $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief law

Key features of the plan include up to $1,400-per-person stimulus payments that will send money to about 90% of households, a $300 federal boost to weekly jobless benefits, an expansion of the child tax credit of up to $3,600 per child and $350 billion in state and local aid, as well as billions of dollars for K-12 schools to help students return to the classroom, to assist small businesses hard-hit by the pandemic and for vaccine research, development and distribution.

Psaki told reporters during Thursday's White House briefing that Americans will start seeing stimulus checks in their bank accounts as early as this weekend, moving up the previous timeline the administration laid out, saying checks would only begin to go out at the end of the month.

The checks will begin to hit bank accounts this weekend for those who have their direct deposit info on hand at Treasury and the IRS, Psaki said.

Later on Thursday, Biden will deliver his first prime-time address to the nation to mark the one-year anniversary of the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown.