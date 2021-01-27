Biden signed two executive orders and a memorandum Wednesday. Here's what they do

'Executive Order on Establishing President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.' This order reestablishes the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. Moving forward, the council will advise Biden on policy that affects science, technology, and innovation.

Presidential Memorandum on Scientific Integrity. This memorandum charges the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy with the responsibility of ensuring scientific integrity across federal agencies

Agencies that oversee, direct or fund research are tasked with designating a senior agency employee as chief science officer to ensure agency research programs are scientifically and technologically well founded.

Is this Biden's first action on the climate crisis?

No. On his first day in office, Biden signed executive actions to rejoin the Paris climate accord and cancel the Keystone XL pipeline.

He also directed agencies to review and reverse more than 100 Trump administration actions on the environment.