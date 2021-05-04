Biden sets goal of administering at least one Covid-19 vaccine shot to 70% of US adult population by July 4

"We're going to make it easier than ever to get vaccinated," Biden said.

One thing the administration is doing to help convince reluctant Americans to get vaccinated is encourage incentives "to make it easier and more fun to get vaccinated," Biden said. This will include partnerships with grocery stores, sports leagues and other businesses.

Biden also pointed to the fact that those who are fully vaccinated are slowly returning to a more normal lifestyle as a reason why those hesitant to get a vaccine should in fact get one.

The President also underscored that the vaccine has been an apolitical endeavor led by science, crediting the Trump administration for approval of two Covid-19 vaccines in use in the US and thanking Republicans in Congress for their efforts.

"I want to be clear. I've been saying this a long time, but I really believe this is not a Democrat or Republican issue. Science behind the vaccines has been under development for decades. Two of our vaccines were authorized under prior administrations, Republican administrations," Biden said during remarks at the White House. "My administration, a Democratic administration, is doing the work to get hundreds of millions of shots in arms. While we may not always agree on everything, this is one thing people across the political spectrum can agree on."