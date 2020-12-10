Biden set to stump for Georgia Runoff candidates, kicking off a big push for early voting

Later this week, GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Sen. Steve Daines of Montana and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin will tour the state with the group "Club for Growth".

The intense interest from Republicans across the country demonstrates the stakes for the party beyond Georgia. During her bus tour with Perdue, Ernst told a crowd in Griffin, Georgia, that Republicans across the country were counting on the voters in the state.

"There is more at risk than just two simple seats in the United States Senate. There is a lot at risk right now, in the United States, if we do not hold the United States Senate," Ernst said.

The GOP cries for protecting control of the Senate come despite Trump's ill-fated quest to overturn the results of the Presidential election. Control of the Senate only hangs in the balance because when Biden and Harris take office, Harris is in a position to cast a tie-breaking vote as Senate President. Still, in attacking Biden's planned visit, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien claimed that the President was still fighting to overturn the election result, but also warned that GOP control of the Senate hinges on the results of the Georgia race.