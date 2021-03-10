Biden seeks to chart a path out of the pandemic in prime-time address

Tough tests ahead

Early victories do not guarantee successful or ultimately popular presidencies. The job is so vast, and the challenges -- from domestic security threats to a sudden foreign policy crisis -- can be grave and unexpected. The pandemic, which destroyed the economy Trump had hoped to ride to reelection, is proof of that.

If Biden fails to get the immigration crisis under control, the success of passing the rescue plan may be quickly forgotten. White House press secretary Jen Psaki refused even to call the situation a "crisis" on Wednesday.

The President is also under extreme pressure on the issue of getting kids back to in-person classes now that he has secured billions of dollars for fixes, including improved ventilation in school buildings, for instance. While education is largely a state and local responsibility, the hardest problems reach the President -- who gets the blame if he can't fix them.

One of the most revealing aspects of the effort to pass the rescue plan was how powerful liberal figures such as Vermont's Sen. Bernie Sanders embraced the bill as a monumental liberal reform. But progressives were disappointed that a hike in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour was removed in the Senate, and the tensions between rival wings of the party are sure to resurface.