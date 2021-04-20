Biden says verdict in Chauvin trial could be a step toward racial justice in America and urges country to come together

The White House said Biden, Harris and staff watched the verdict from the Private Dining Room in the White House. A senior administration official described the reaction inside the private dining room as "a collective exhale. From everyone. Then the collective recognition that so much more work needs to be done. But overall just a sweeping sense of relief."

After the verdict was announced, Biden, Harris and first lady Jill Biden spoke with George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, from the Oval Office. Biden also spoke with Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

In his call to Floyd's family, Biden said, "Nothing is going to make it all better, but at least now there's some justice."

He said he would bring the family to the White House and quoted Floyd's daughter Gianna, who told Biden at her father's memorial that he would change the world.

"He's going to start to change it now," Biden said on the call.

The President said the verdict could "be our first shot at dealing with...systemic racism."

"We were watching every second of this," he told the family of the trial. "We're all so relieved."

Harris added, "History will look back at this moment and see it as an inflection moment."