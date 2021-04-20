Biden says verdict in Chauvin trial could be a step toward racial justice in America and urges country to come together

He said he would bring the family to the White House and quoted Floyd's daughter Gianna, who told Biden at her father's memorial that he would change the world.

"He's going to start to change it now," Biden said on the call.

The President said the verdict could "be our first shot at dealing with...systemic racism."

"We were watching every second of this," he told the family of the trial. "We're all so relieved."

Harris added, "History will look back at this moment and see it as an inflection moment."

In light of an impending verdict in the trial, the President's previously planned remarks on the American Jobs Plan were rescheduled and the new speech was planned.

There was different language prepared for various outcomes in the trial, though all versions included acknowledgment of the outpouring prompted by Floyd's death. Aides have been working on the language for a presidential statement over the course of the past week or so.

Biden called on the country to continue to listen to the cries of activists who have sounded the alarm about police brutality in the months since Floyd's death.