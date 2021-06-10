Biden says US to buy and donate half-billion doses of Pfizer's Covid vaccine: 'We know the tragedy. We also know the path to recovery'

"Covid-19 knows no borders, and as long as this virus is in our world, Americans are at risk," the official said, stressing how the virus also "threatens economic opportunity."

The move to donate doses is also intended to encourage other US allies to step up.

"We're also using this announcement today to leverage and mobilize larger commitments from the world's democracies, from the G7 and partner countries," a separate senior official said, previewing a "G7 Covid-related multilateral announcement."

At the G7 summit this weekend, the official said, leaders will announce a "collective effort by the world's democracies to beat Covid-19 for once and for all."

The donation comes as Biden has repeatedly said that the world is at an inflection point to show whether democracy can prevail over autocracy.