Biden says US faces battle to 'prove democracy works'

In Belgium, Blinken delivered a speech Wednesday on alliances, emphasizing values, the strength that comes from unity, and the need for greater collaboration in areas like cybersecurity, energy security, health security, and critical infrastructure safeguards.

In remarks Tuesday, the top US diplomat explained why the US and its democratic allies have to focus on delivering to their citizens at home as a way of countering the challenge posed by top-down autocratic countries such as China and Russia.

"There's no doubt that we've been experiencing in recent years what some have called a democratic recession," Blinken said in Brussels. "We see countries falling back on some of the basic hallmarks of democracy." Blinken pointed to a study by Freedom House, an organization that tracks freedom and democracy and has found that of the 40 or so countries that have been consistently ranked as fully free through the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s, "fully half have fallen back."

Fundamental freedoms

"At the very same time that that's happening, we're seeing the rise in strength of autocracies that are posing a direct challenge to democracies and saying, 'We can deliver better for our people'," Blinken said.