Biden says Trump 'will go down in history as being one of the most irresponsible presidents'

Biden acknowledged Thursday that the delay has hamstrung his transition team, saying that without the GSA administrator's sign-off, "we don't have access to all the information that we need to get from all the various agencies."

Among the governors, though, Biden told reporters there was broad consensus about some matters, including the need for a national mask mandate. Wearing a mask, Biden said, is "not a political statement; it's a patriotic duty."

He also called for Congress to pass legislation that would send money to states, local governments and tribal communities to help pay for vital services and fund their National Guards.

"States and communities shouldn't have to lay off teachers, cops, firefighters, cut off vital services for families and businesses," Biden said.

Governors were alarmed with how long it took to distribute coronavirus tests, Biden said -- underscoring the need for a plan to quickly distribute a vaccine once one is available.

He said he does not see any scenario in which he would seek any sort of national economic shutdown.

"I am not going to shut down the economy, period. I'm going to shut down the virus. That's what I'm going to shut down," Biden said.