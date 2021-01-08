Biden says Trump skipping inauguration is 'a good thing'

He said he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are focused on preparing their agenda to combat the coronavirus pandemic and bolster a battered economy.

Biden said there's no doubt he wants Trump, who he called "one of the most incompetent presidents in the history of the United States of America," out of office as soon as possible. He said if Trump had several months left in office, he would push for his impeachment. Now, though, Biden said, "The quickest way that will happen is us being sworn in on the 20th. What action happens before or after that is a judgment for Congress to make."

"We're going to be doing our job, and the Congress can decide how to proceed with theirs," Biden said.

Biden specifically singled out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, praising their actions on Wednesday as Congress counted electoral votes, taking the last procedural step of the 2020 election to affirm Biden's victory ahead of his inauguration.

But he said that those who tried to overturn the election results by objecting to some states' electoral votes being counted "should be ashamed of themselves."