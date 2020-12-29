Biden says Trump administration is falling 'far behind' on vaccine distribution

"This is going to be the greatest operational challenge we've ever faced as a nation," Biden said. "But we're going to get it done. But it's going to take a vast new effort that's not yet underway."

The President-elect pledged to "move heaven and Earth" once he is sworn in as president next month to get the American population vaccinated. He said he would invoke the Defense Production Act to accelerate the creation of necessary materials needed for vaccines as well as personal protective equipment.

Biden said he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been speaking with county officials, mayors and governors from both parties about speeding up vaccine distribution efforts. He said his administration is planning to set up vaccination sites and will "send mobile units to hard-to-reach communities," stressing the importance of distributing the vaccine in an equitable manner.

The President-elect spoke about the hesitancy many Americans feel about taking the vaccine, particularly in communities of color, and said his administration would launch a "massive public education campaign to increase vaccine acceptance."