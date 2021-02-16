Biden says things may be back to normal by Christmas

Still, he offered a more bullish timeline for vaccines, touting a scaled-up vaccination program he claimed was woefully inadequate when he entered the White House.

"There was nothing in the refrigerator, literally and figuratively," Biden said.

He said teachers should move ahead in the line to receive shots in order to reopen many classrooms five days a week by the end of April, attempting to clarify an administration stance that he acknowledged had become muddled over the last week. Biden said he wanted kindergarten through eighth grade schools open five days a week, and suggested some schools should remain open over the summer to make up for lost time.

He said he believed his goal could be accomplished within his first 100 days in office.

"I think we'll be close to that at the end of the first 100 days. We have a significant percentage of them being able to be open," he said. "My guess is they're probably going to be pushing to open all summer."

Pressed on how he would return students to classrooms, Biden said he would emphasize getting vaccines to teachers.

"I think we should be vaccinating teachers. We should move them up in the hierarchy," he said.