Biden says the GOP going through a 'mini revolution' as party moves to oust Liz Cheney

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he thinks the Republican Party is going through a "sort of mini-revolution" amid the push by GOP House members to oust Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position.

"It seems as though the Republican Party is trying to identify what it stands for and they're in the midst of a significant sort of mini-revolution," Biden said in response to a question to CNN's Kaitlan Collins during a White House event.

"I think the Republicans are further away from trying to figure out who they are and what they stand for than I thought they would be at this point," he added.

Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, has faced growing opposition in her role in the No. 3 House leadership position and party leaders, including former President Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, have been part of a mounting effort to kick her out.

Though from opposing parties, Biden notably offered Cheney a fist bump last week upon his arrival in the House chamber to deliver his first joint address to Congress. And earlier Wednesday, when asked about the schism among the GOP over Cheney, Biden simply said: "I don't understand the Republicans."