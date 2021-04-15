Biden says sanctions against Russia are proportionate response: 'Now is the time to de-escalate'

The President said the US "is not looking to kick off a cycle of escalation and conflict in Russia. We want a stable, predictable relationship," before sending a warning: "If Russia continues to interfere with our democracy, we're prepared to take further actions to respond."

Biden did offer an olive branch to Putin during his remarks, referencing the summit he has proposed with the Russian leader that he hopes will take place later on this summer in Europe.

"Now is the time to de-escalate," he said. "The way forward is through thoughtful dialogue and diplomatic process."

As part of Thursday's announcement, the US formally named the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service as the force behind the SolarWinds hack that affected the federal government and wide swaths of the private sector. The White House also said that it is expelling 10 Russian diplomats from Washington, including "representatives of Russian intelligence services," for the cyber hack and the election meddling.