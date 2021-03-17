Biden says Putin 'will pay a price' for Russian efforts to undermine the 2020 US election

President Joe Biden said Vladimir Putin "will pay a price" for his efforts to undermine the 2020 US election during an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America".

President Joe Biden said Vladimir Putin "will pay a price" for his efforts to undermine the 2020 US election following a landmark American intelligence assessment which found that the Russian government meddled in the 2020 election with the aim of "denigrating" Biden's candidacy.

"He will pay a price," Biden said of Putin in an interview that aired Wednesday on ABC's "Good Morning America". "We had a long talk, he and I, and relatively well. And the conversation started -- 'I know you and you know me. If I establish this occurred, be prepared.'"

Biden held his first call with Putin in late January. The White House said at the time that Biden confronted the Russian president on a number of issues, including Moscow's interference in the 2020 US presidential elections, the massive Solarwinds cyberattack, the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny and reports of Russian bounties on American troops serving in Afghanistan.