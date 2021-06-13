Biden says Putin is right about US-Russia relations being at 'a low point' ahead of summit

"We are looking to resolve those actions which we think are inconsistent with international norms, number one. Number two, where we can work together, we may be able to do that in terms of some strategic doctrine that may be able to be worked together, we're ready to do it. There may be other areas. There is even talk there may be the ability to work together on climate," Biden said.

Biden defended the decision not to hold a joint news conference with Putin after their high stakes meeting, arguing such an appearance would only serve to detract from the US' goal of working toward a stable and predictable relationship with Russia.

"This is not a contest about who can do better in front of a press conference or try to embarrass each other. It's about making myself very clear what the conditions are to get a better relationship are with Russia,"

The President said: "I don't want to get into being diverted by did they shake hands, how far did they, who talked the most and the rest. Now he can say what he said the meeting was about and I will say what I think the meeting was about. That's how I'm going to handle it."