Biden says platforms like Facebook are 'killing people' with Covid misinformation

A Facebook spokesperson did not directly respond to the source's characterization of the company's efforts but told CNN that Facebook is working to tackle Covid-19 misinformation and has launched initiatives like a vaccine appointment tool.

Earlier Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki blasted social media platforms for taking insufficient action on misinformation.

"Why don't we all participate in a process that will help provide accurate information out there?" Psaki said.

The White House doesn't find Facebook's response and information sharing surrounding vaccine misinformation sufficient, Psaki said Friday.

On Thursday, Psaki cited four actions the administration wants social media platforms to take: measure and publicly share the impact of misinformation on their platform, implement a more robust enforcement strategy, take faster action against harmful posts and promote quality information in their feed algorithm.

Asked by CNN's Phil Mattingly on Friday to elaborate on the requests and whether Facebook has been amenable to the requests, Psaki explained that the White House is in regular touch with social media platforms.