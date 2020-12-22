Biden says 'our darkest days' in battling Covid-19 'are ahead of us'

"I look forward to the second shot, and I have absolute confidence in the vaccine," Biden said on Tuesday. "But we're in short supply. Taking the vaccine from a vial into the arm of millions of Americans is one of the biggest operational challenges the United States has ever faced."

Health care workers and others have started being administered the two Covid-19 vaccines -- the other developed by Moderna -- that were recently given emergency authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration. More than 319,000 Americans have died from the virus as of Tuesday afternoon.

Biden spoke about how, like many other Americans, he is heeding the advice of public health experts and forgoing holiday traditions.

"Like we did over Thanksgiving, we all have to care enough for each other that we have to stay apart just a little bit longer. I know it's hard," Biden said. Public health experts have advised Americans to not travel or gather in large groups as coronavirus cases spike and the death toll rises across the country.

Biden thanked all of those involved in the development and distribution of coronavirus vaccines, front-line health care workers, and deployed members of the military and their families.