Biden says 'no time to waste' for Senate to pass his Covid relief package

President Joe Biden called on the US Senate to take "quick action" in passing his $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill, speaking just hours after House Democrats approved his first legislative priority.

"We have no time to waste. If we act now, decisively, quickly and boldly, we can finally get ahead of this virus. We can finally get our economy moving again, and the people of this country have suffered far too much for too long," Biden said Saturday morning in brief remarks from the White House. "We need to relieve that suffering."

The President spoke about the importance of passing the pandemic aid package and the pivotal role it will play in scaling up vaccination efforts and school re-openings.

"With their vote, we're one step closer to vaccinating the nation. We are one step closer to putting $1,400 in the pockets of Americans. We are one step closer to extending the unemployment benefits for millions of Americans who are shortly going to lose them," Biden said.