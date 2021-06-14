Biden says NATO must protect against 'phony populism'

"What I'm saying to them is: Watch me. I mean, I'm not saying anything, quite frankly, I'm just going out. People, as I've said before, don't doubt that I mean what I say," Biden said. "And they believe that I keep my commitments when I say it. I'm not making any promises to anyone that I don't believe are overwhelmingly likely to be kept."

Responding to a question about how American allies were rattled by the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, Biden said, "I think it is a shock and surprise that what's happened in terms of consequence of President Trump's phony populism has happened."

Biden said it was "disappointing" to see some Republicans reluctant to take on an investigation into the the insurrection "because they're worried about getting primaried."

"But at the end of the day we've been through periods like this in American history before, where there has been this reluctance to take a chance on your reelection because of the nature of your party's politics at the moment. I think this is passing; I don't mean easily passing. That's why it's so important that I succeed in my agenda," Biden continued.