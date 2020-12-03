Biden says multiple Republican senators have called to congratulate him on election win

President-elect Joe Biden revealed Thursday that "more than several" Republican senators have called to privately congratulate him on his election win, despite the fact that most of them have not publicly acknowledged his victory last month.

Speaking alongside Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to CNN's Jake Tapper during their first joint interview since the election, Biden was asked how he can be optimistic about working with the Senate, which is currently controlled by Republicans.

"I say this tactfully," Biden said. "There have been more than several sitting Republican senators who've privately called me and congratulated me."

"And I understand the situation they find themselves in. And until the election is clearly decided in the minds -- where the Electoral College votes, they get put in a very tough position," he added.

Asked if he thinks more GOP senators will publicly recognize his win after the Electoral College votes on December 14, Biden replied: "At least a significant portion of the leadership."