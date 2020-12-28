Biden says his transition team has 'encountered roadblocks' from Trump appointees

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday said his transition team has "encountered roadblocks" from political leadership at the Defense Department and the Office of Management and Budget as his advisers work with the Trump administration.

"We just aren't getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas," Biden said, after receiving a virtual briefing from members of his national security and foreign policy agency review teams.

"It's nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility," he said.

The President-elect said his team "needs a clear picture of our force posture around the world and our operations to deter our enemies. We need full visibility into the budget planning underway at the Defense Department and other agencies in order to avoid any window of confusion or catch-up that our adversaries may try to exploit."

CNN has reached out to the Pentagon for comment on Biden's remarks.